Vivekananda Society in Chicago sets up 'Home of Harmony'

KOLKATA: Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago has set up a Home of Harmony, where people can come and learn about world religion.



The unit has been opened to celebrate 125 years of the Ramakrishna Order.

Twelve monks of Ramakrishna Mission, who are posted in the United States along with representatives of Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Zoroastrianism, took part in a procession to inaugurate the building on May 21.

The inaugural theme was "Let us make the World a Heaven." Seekers regardless of religion are welcome to learn about world's religion. Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, a unit of Ramakrishna Math and Mission was opened in 1930.

The three-storeyed building of Home of Harmony is a platform to promote interfaith dialogue.

It has four main wings, namely, school of world's religion where on line and onsite courses on world religions will be offered.

There is a Yoga studio and a guided meditation course. There is residential facility called Mumukshu Nivas where interested people can stay and study world religion.

The new three storeyed building has a hall where there is a statue of Sri Ramakrishna in a well known posture. Sri Ramakrishna is pointing the left fingers at the chest while the right hand is pointing the sky.

There are portraits of Sri Ma Sarada and Swami Vivekananda.