Viswakarma Puja: Cops to step up vigil to avert kite string mishaps

kolkata: Kolkata Police has decided to deploy police personnel on Maa flyover from Friday morning till sunset due to Viswakarma Puja in order to prevent any injury to the two-wheeler riders from kite strings.



According to Kolkata Police officials, though everyday in the afternoon police personnel are being deployed on the Maa flyover to prevent any accident due to kite strings, on Friday additional police force will be posted since morning.

During Viswakarma Puja, there is a high chance of kite flying in and around the Maa flyover.

Apart from deploying police personnel, drones will be used to keep a strict vigil in and around the flyover to find out if anyone is flying kite. Earlier, mishaps have occurred on the flyover due to stray kite strings.