Viswa Bharati prof faces boycott, files complaint

KOLKATA: In an unprecedented move, a professor of Visva-Bharati University lodged a written complaint with the police apprehending an attack on him after the varsity's Vice-Chancellor urged people to socially boycott the teacher.



Professor Arani Chakraborty has sought security from police. Chakraborty teaches Physics at the university. On February 2, some professors of the university had collected signatures from their colleagues against the autocratic and adamant attitude of the V-C Vidyut Chakraborty. It had been alleged that on getting the information, the V-C called those teachers and confined them in a room for six hours.

The teachers lodged a complaint at Santiniketan police station in the regard. Professor Arani Chakraborty and another teacher staged a dharna outside the central office of the university demanding release of their colleagues. On March 2, in a meeting the V-C urged the teachers to socially boycott the professors, who had protested against him.