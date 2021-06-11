Visvakosh Parishad founder secy passes away

Kolkata: Partha Sengupta, founder secretary of Visvakosh Parishad died in the city on Thursday morning.



He was 81 years old. Sengupta was the one of the pioneers in the movement against illiteracy in Bengal.

He was the founder secretary of Nirosharata Durikoron Samity.

He also set up Saksharata Prakashona and published many Bengali books at affordable price in the 1970s and 1980s.

He brought out Visvakosh in 24 volumes.

During the naxallite movement when the statue of Vidyasagar at College Square was destroyed, Sengupta along with many others organised blood donation camps and raised money to repair the statue.