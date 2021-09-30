Visva Bharati takes down merit list having errors

kolkata: Visva Bharati has withdrawn the merit list for admission to M.Ed course that showed four aspirants scoring more than the maximum 100 marks.



The list had shown four aspirants securing more than the allotted 100 marks (60 for a written test and 40 for performance in previous exams). One of them was given 200 marks, and three others got 198, 196 and 151 respectively.

A section of senior teachers attributed the goof-up to the exclusion of experienced teachers from the system and induction of new faces according to the whims of vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

"The V-C has driven out good faculty from the admission cell and has inducted those people who are close to him even though they lack the experience in handling such issues ," Sudipta Bhattacharyya, the president of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association said.

The list, however, was withdrawn soon after the matter was brought before the notice of the university authorities.