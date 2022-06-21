Visva Bharati students want online exam, stage protest
kolkata: Students from various departments of Visva Bharati staged demonstration within the university campus on Monday to fulfill their demands of online examination.
The incident triggered chaos within the campus.
The agitating students demanded the cancellation of the offline exam.
The students have put forward a logic that as they undertook online classes for a long time and hence it would be more convenient for them to appear for online exams. Visva Bharati University had to defer the examination due to students' agitation.
The university authorities have announced that students have to take an offline examination.
It may be mentioned here that students from various universities have already raised their demands of online examination and demonstrations have been carried out to meet their demands. University of Calcutta or Jadavpur University have not
responded to the demands of the students. Visva-Bharati University saw demonstration in March this year as students demanded the reopening of hostels and conducting of online examinations.
They had staged a sit-in demonstration outside the registrar's office that time.
