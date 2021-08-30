Visva Bharati: Online admission suspended

KOLKATA: Online admission to Visva Bharati University has been suspended for an indefinite period in view of the agitation by the students.



The students are staging a round the clock demonstration outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakraborty to protest against authorities decision to rusticate three students for three years.

The decision of the authorities has created confusion among the students. The teachers of the university also protested against the arbitrary decision. They said the authorities had mentioned that the online admission had been suspended for an indefinite period as the Vice-Chancellor could not come out of his residence due to the agitation. "But, how is his attending office connected with the online admission," they questioned.

The VB authorities did not specify any cause. Even the order issued by the authorities did not carry anyone's signature.