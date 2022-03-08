Visva Bharati impasse: HC seeks report from Birbhum SP

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought report from the police in connection with the impasse in Visva-Bharati over students' demands to reopen hostels and conduct online exams.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that Superintendent of Police of Birbhum to submit the report within 24 hours. He has to be present (either physical or virtual) at the hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

The varsity authorities complained about the stagnation created by the student movement in Visva-Bharati University. They approached the High Court to end the stalemate.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court has directed the students not to obstruct the authorities "in any way."

The court in its order stated that the "Officer-in-charge of Santiniketan police station and the SP, Birbhum, shall ensure and take necessary steps so that the Registrar and the Assistant Registrar of the university are not in any way obstructed from performing their day-to-day functions or moving freely inside the campus and outside.

The High Court also directed the students of the university not to obstruct the management in any way. The court ordered that the students must also ensure that the aforesaid order by the court is complied with.