Visva Bharati constitutes 3-member committee to probe campus scuffle

Kolkata: The Visva Bharati University on Friday constituted a three-member enquiry committee to probe the alleged clash and scuffling between two groups of students in the varsity on Wednesday night.



The Students' Federation of India (SFI) had alleged that a group of men allegedly affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) barged into the boys' hostel at the campus and assaulted a number of students.

The committee comprises of former Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya, Professor Dulal Chandra Ghosh, Member of Executive Council (EC), Visva Bharati and Prof Manju Mohan Mukherjee, EC member of the varsity. The committee will also probe the confinement of Swapan Dasgupta, BJP Rajya Sabha MP on January 8, when he had come to attend the lecture series of the varsity. Dasgupta happens to be a member of the Samsad (Court) of Visva Bharati. "We have formed a three-member committee to look into the matter where BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta had said that he was locked in a room with a mob outside, at the university, where he was addressing a meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act on January 8," a senior official said.

The committee has been asked to submit a report to Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty within a month. A notification regarding the constitution of the enquiry committee undersigned by the Acting Registrar of the university has been sent.

SFI Visva Bharati unit leader Somnath Sau had alleged that a group of outsiders beat up Swapnanil Mukhopadhyay and several other members of their student wing with rods and sticks at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. Mukhopadhyay was hospitalised and some others who suffered minor injuries were released after first aid.

The police have already arrested two persons — identified as Achintya Bagdi and Saber Ali on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the attack and the duo has been remanded to nine days police custody after being produced at Bolpur Court.

A spokesperson of the central university had said that two groups of students clashed inside the campus and denied any link to politics behind the incident.