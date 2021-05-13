Visva-Bharati announces lecture, cancels later

Kolkata: A virtual lecture on the reasons behind the BJP's setback in the West Bengal Assembly polls, to be organised by Visva-Bharati university next week, was cancelled hours after it was announced on Wednesday, varsity sources said.

The lecture, "Why BJP failed to win West Bengal Assembly Elections" by Niti Aayog Joint Advisor Prof Sanjay Kumar, was part of the Visva-Bharati Lecture Series and Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty was scheduled to preside over the programme.

A notice inviting people to attend the lecture to be held at 4 pm on May 18 via Zoom platform was posted on the central university's website earlier in the day.

However, the authorities withdrew the notice from the website in the afternoon, sources said.

A brief message — "Due to some unavoidable circumstances, this 35th lecture is treated to be as cancelled for the time being" — had been later added to the notice which is also not available on the website now.