Visually-impaired people visit workshop of Kumartuli artisans

kolkata: For the first time, 25 visually-impaired persons visited Kumartuli to witness the making idols of Goddess Durga. They have decided to visit Puja pandals as well.



" It was a great experience. I was really happy to touch 10 hands of Ma Durga," said Shakila Khatun, adding "I have heard from others that Ma Durga is beautiful but did not know she was so beautiful."

Swapan Ghosh, Secretary of Workshop for the Blind, said: "I was fascinated to touch Ashura. He is so strong along with the lion. We can feel by touching. By touching the idol we can give her description," he maintained.

Salt Lake Cultural Society along with Kumartuli Mritshilpi Samity, the committee of the clay artisans, made arrangement so that

the visually impaired persons could experience the making of the idols.

They spent two hours in Kumartuli and visited the studio of different artisans, where they were giving final touches to the idols.

Meanwhile, Biman Ganguly, vice-president of Salt Lake Cultural Society, a voluntary forum, said: "We got in touch with the clay artisans who agreed to provide every assistance. We are thankful to them."