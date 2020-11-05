Visitors return to Eco Park

Kolkata: After being shut for close to six months, Eco Park is finally drawing visitors.

And now, a trip to the picturesque urban park is set to get all the more exciting for the visitors, who are being encouraged to maintain the physical distancing norms. An elevator has been installed to take visitors to the first tier of the Eiffel Tower replica.

They will be able to relish the beauty of the green surroundings from the top. The visitors can also order sumptuous dishes from Café Ajante Dhaba, adjacent to the replica.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conceived the unique idea of recreating the seven wonders at the urban park. While sharing the idea with senior officials of Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), she had emphasized that such replicas will help

people learn about these important structures even if they can't afford overseas travel. These replicas are crowd pullers.

Eco Park also has a toy train service, resembling the Ghoom railway station. There is a place where people can enjoy cycling and an 'adda' zone. Over the years, it has turned out to be the most popular destination for spending weekends and holidays in Kolkata