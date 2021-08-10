Visit Tripura, probe attack on our leaders: Trinamool to NHRC

KOLKATA: Taking a dig at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), general secretary of Trinamool Congress' Bengal unit, Kunal Ghosh, on Monday said the panel which had visited Bengal frequently before the last state Assembly polls, should also come to Tripura to see for themselves the 'jungle raj' (absolute lawlessness) prevailing in the north-eastern state.



Addressing a press conference, Ghosh said: "NHRC team should come here (Tripura) to see the poor law and order situation. The NHRC members are functioning like those of the frontal organisations of BJP. They should come out of the political slavery and conduct impartial inquiry," he maintained.

He alleged that the police had deliberately changed the route to help the BJP workers to attack Trinamool Congress leaders. "The police had changed the route of the convoy deliberately. On the night when 14 TMC leaders wanted to go back to their hotels, the police advised them to stay back at the police station as BJP supporters were loitering on the streets. In the morning, they were arrested for flouting the Disaster management Act and night curfew," he claimed. Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool leaders, who had sustained injuries, were not given minimum medical assistance.

He maintained that when the car of JP Nadda, BJP national president was allegedly attacked before the Assembly election in Bengal, then three IPS officers had been summoned by the BJP. "Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's car was attacked by the BJP goons, but how many IPS officers have been summoned by the party?" he questioned.

"The TMC had put an end to 34 years of Left Front rule and it will have no difficulty in ousting the anti-people BJP government in Tripura," he added. Veteran Trinamool leader Samir Chakraborty asked if Trinamool was so insignificant in Tripura politics, then why such orchestrated attacks had been laid on its leaders by the BJP. He said the BJP had clamped emergency in Tripura where the voice of the opposition leaders had been stifled and press censored. He alleged that all the hotel owners had been threatened by the BJP not to keep Trinamool guests and the transporters not to carry them.

Chakraborty said Chief Minister Biplab Deb would see a "silent revolution in Tripura in the 2023 Assembly election. The bell to put an end to the BJP rule has been sounded as the people will not tolerate the rule of the anti-socials for long."