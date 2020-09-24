Virus care: KMC starts project Aalo

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has joined hands with Covid Care Network for counselling of frontline workers, person or family affected with Corona and those in a state of trauma after getting cured of the virus. The project titled 'Aalo' ( light) is aptly named as it is aimed at providing mental support to these persons



"We have created a dedicated team of professional psychologists, psychiatrists and sociologists who will be available for counselling completely free of cost every day from 12 noon to 6 pm. People from anywhere in the state simply need to call at a toll free number 03340918181 for availing the facilities," said Satyarup Siddhanta, Secretary of Covid Care Network.

Dr Sujit Sarkhel, Associate Professor Institute of Psychiatry is the nodal officer of the project.

There have been instances when a Covid affected family has been subjected to stigma in a particular locality, a frontline worker getting affected with Covid has been found suffering from depression, a family or a person badly in need of assistance to avail medical help being ostracised in their respective residences. "These people can call at the helpline number and we are ready to provide assistance," added Siddhanta.

The KMC whose frontline health workers are reaching out door to door has taken up the responsibility of promoting the helpline right upto the grassroot level. Till date, 100 workers of KMC have been affected with the virus .

The service that was launched on Wednesday presently has 14 experts in the panel and can be expanded based upon the response.