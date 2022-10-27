Viral video of damaged Kali idols: 3 detained for spreading rumors

KOLKATA: After some videos showing damaged idols of Goddess Kali went viral on social media, Diamond Harbour Police detained three artisans for allegedly breaking such idols and putting the blame of vandalism on unknown persons. The videos were allegedly circulated on social media to hamper the peace and harmony in the area.



On Monday morning, cops of Ramnagar police station spotted a few videos on social media where it was claimed that some unknown people had vandalised idols of Goddess Kali at a workshop of an artist. When police reached the spot, they found broken pieces of some idols. While questioning the artist Prahlad Sardar, cops noticed ambiguity in his statement.

During interrogation, Prahlad confessed that he along with his brother Pratap Sardar and employee Purnendu Bera broke the idols out of frustration. Later, they told the local people that unknown miscreants had vandalised his workshop and broke the idols. A section of people soon recorded the videos of the broken idols and circulated those on social media.

Prahlad and other two persons reportedly told the cops that they had got a contract to build idols of Goddess Kali from several Puja organisers. But, several flaws were marked by the organizers, when they had come to receive the same. Seeing the flaws, they refused to accept the delivery and several of them demanded the advance money back.

Pratap claimed that late on Sunday night Prahlad and Purnendu consumed liquor and broke the idols out of frustration. On Monday morning, they hatched a plan and spread the rumour subsequently. On Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Diamond Harbour Police District, Dhritiman Sarkar said that within 36 hours the case was solved. The SP urged those who had circulated the videos on social media to delete the files immediately. "Actions will be taken if the videos, which were uploaded on social media, are not removed within a stipulated time," Sarkar added.