Violence in B'desh: RKM Dhaka to stage silent stir today

kolkata: Ramakrishna Math and Mission in Dhaka will stage a silent protest on Friday against the recent incidents of vandalism and violence in Bangladesh.



Swami Purnatmanandaji, president and secretary Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Dhaka urged all the devotees to stand on the main thoroughfares, in front of the gates of the RKM centres at 11 am to protest against the attack on Hindu temples and atrocities on women. Purnatmanandaji in his appeal alleged that there had been an orchestrated attempt to make Bangladesh free from Hindus and urged the devotees and members of Vivekananda Bhabprasar Sangsad to thwart such efforts.

The participants will hold banners titled Ramakrishna Math O Ramakrishna Mission Bangladesh. RKM has demanded exemplary punishment for the persons involved in such incidents. Swami Purnatmanandaji, while taking part in the video conference on October 14 after Durga Puja in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the persons involved in the matter. His brief speech left a deep impact among the residents of Bangladesh, irrespective of religion.