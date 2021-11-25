Violation: Ten held for not wearing masks in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: At least 10 peoplefrom Balurghat civic areas were arrested for not wearing masks while moving outside on Tuesday night following a special drive conducted by police.



"Specific charges have been brought against them for violating pandemic protocols," said a police officer. According to the officer many people

are moving around without wearing masks. Recently the district administration and police launched a massive campaign instructing people the necessity of wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid. "We have taken a decision to conduct drives in different areas of the city to catch people who step out of their houses without masks," added the office

The cops have been asked to initiate sanitisation measures and not to put their own safety at risk at the time of prosecuting the offenders.

Notably the state government had issued an order making it compulsory for everyone to cover their mouths and noses with clothes while being out on roads.

Meanwhile, a youth with disabilities took his Covid vaccine on foot. The incident

took place in Harirampur

block on Tuesday afternoon. The differently-abled youth Koustav Rajbanshi (30) has no hands.

On Tuesday afternoon when he reached the Betna vaccination camp for taking his shots, the on duty health workers informed the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of the concerned block Dr Saubhik Alam regarding the matter. As per the suggestion of the BMOH, one of the health workers gave the dose on his foot.