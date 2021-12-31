Vineet Goyal appointed new Kolkata CP

KOLKATA: Vineet Goyal, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has been made the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata on Thursday.



Present CP, Kolkata Soumen Mitra will retire on Friday and will hand over the charge to Goyal. Mitra, a 1988 batch IPS officer, had joined the police service as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barrackpore.

Goyal had served in the Kolkata Police for several years as Deputy Commissioner and also held the post of Joint CP, Headquarters. At present, he is posted as the ADG of Special Task Force (STF) of the state police. Gyanwant Singh, who was the ADG, CID, has been given the additional charge of the ADG STF.

Aparajita Rai, Deputy Commissioner of STF of Kolkata Police has been made the SP Kalimpong and Harikrishna Pai has been posted as the DC STF. Praveen Kumar Tripathi who was the DIG, Malda range has been made the Additional CP of Kolkata Police. Alok Rajoria, SP Malda will replace him. Sukesh Kumar Jain, DIG, of the State Armed Police, 9th battalion, Sukesh Kumar Jain has been made the DIG traffic. Y Raghuvamshi, SP Jalpaiguri has been made the SP Alipurduar while Bholanath Pandey has been made the SP Jalpaiguri. Amitabha Maiti who was the DC, Headquarters in the Siliguri has been made the SP Malda.