Villagers of Nandigram in Alipurduar rename hamlet after Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: In a rare gesture of expressing gratitude, a village called 'Nandigram' in Alipurduar has been renamed as 'Mamatamoyee Nagar' by its residents.



The new name of the village has been kept "Mamatamoyee Nagar" in honour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the village received power connection due to the initiative taken up by her. Santalpur's Nandigram is in Samuktala Gram Panchayat of Alipurduar II block. After a long wait of 20 years, the village has got power supply and it has taken place just ahead of the state's biggest festival, Durga Puja.

It was on Saturday afternoon Trinamool Congress leaders in the area announced the new name of the village that was proposed by the villagers. A signboard containing the new name has also been put up. The party's district president Prakashchik Baraik, president of Alipurduar II block Luis Kujur and TMC's district chairman Mridul Goswami were present in the programme in which the new name of the village was announced.

The villagers have also urged the local leadership to help them get an ICDS centre in their village. In connection with the change in name of the village, Baraik said: "Villagers have finalised the new name. Mamatamoyee Nagar is the new name in place of Nandigram. The name has been kept in honour of the Chief Minister as she has taken steps for the development of the village".

The power connection in the village will give a boost to the economy in the area. Students no longer have to depend on kerosene lamps to study after midnight and no more the residents of the village have to search for alternate power sources to recharge their mobile phones. It will also help people in agricultural activities.