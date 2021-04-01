Villagers allege lack of patrolling in poll-bound Nandigram

Nandigram: Despite the deployment of 22 companies of Central Forces here, villagers alleged laxity on the part of security personnel claiming that naka-checking was barely conducted at major parts of Nandigram, which will go to polls on Thursday.



Nandigram is connected to the adjacent constituency of Khejuri in East Midnapore district by Bhangabera Bridge, which had witnessed the 2007 firing leading to the deaths of 14 villagers. Locals alleged that though there is a checkpost—with some officials deputed there—hardly any checks were being conducted on people crossing the bridge. On Wednesday, two jawans of Central Forces were found guarding the border between the two constituencies.

A local, Sudesh Manna— who had crossed the bridge earlier in the day—said no one had stopped him or asked the purpose of his visit to Nandigram, where section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed since Tuesday 6.30 pm.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had raised apprehensions on the role of Central Forces. "Just see yourselves (reporters), what is happening here? You all must ask the EC the reason behind the same," Banerjee said, when asked about the alleged lack of patrolling.

Meanwhile, a large number of residents of villages in Bhutarmore, Sonachura, Bhangabera, Amgachia, Samsabad, Rajaramchawk, Gokulnagar and some other parts of Nandigram block I claimed that they had barely seen active patrolling by the Central Forces.

Locals alleged similar scenes at Reyapara in Nandigram I block. However, security personnel of the Central Forces were spotted at different colleges and schools.

A unit of 100 CRPF personnel of 190 Alpha Battalion—led by company Commander YK Dubey— was sent to Nandigram from Kashmir. They were found stationed at Rajaramchawk Shiksha Niketan, from there they were sent to different booths.

Rickshaw-van fitted with a public addressing system was found moving around the entire Assembly constituency, making announcements to urge people to abide by section 144 of CrPC.

In the evening, only two lady constables were found posted at one of the naka-checking points near Birulia bazar in Nandigram II. Meanwhile, an alleged BJP worker was caught at Sonachura— close to Khejuri— with bombs on Wednesday night.