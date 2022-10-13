Vijaya Sammelan: Desist from negative politics, Mamata urges Opposition

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the opposition not to indulge in negative politics in connection with Durga Puja and said that it is neither good for the state nor the country.



"This year during the Puja, transactions worth about Rs 50,000 crore have been made and the majority of this money has gone into the pockets of the poor people. So there should be some sense (among the Opposition). Politics is good but negative politics is not good for the state or the country. However, I offer my best wishes for Bijoya to my opponents also," Banerjee said at a meet and greet programme to celebrate Bijoya Dashami at Eco Park.

Banerjee reiterated that industry and investment are among the top priorities of the state government. She highlighted the various big-ticket projects like the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district, the Jangalsundari project at Raghunathpur in Purulia with an investment worth Rs 72,000 crore, a gas pipeline by SAIL which is coming up in the state which will generate huge employment opportunities.

"We have been successful in bringing about an increase ofthree times in the income of farmers in Bengal, so now we have to take care of industry and investment,"Banerjee added.Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that the setting up of logistics parks and data centre policy that has been brought out by the state government has already started attracting huge investment under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Apart from Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports who accepted the Letter of Intent (LoI) for setting up the deep-sea port at Tajpur in East Midnapore during the occasion, several industrialists in the likes of Chadra Shekhar Ghosh, Tarun Jhunjhunwala, Sanjoy Budhia, Harsh Neotia, Rudra Chatterjee, CK Dhanuka, Umesh Chowdhury, to name a few, were present on the occasion.Representatives from the consulates and actors and singers of the Tollywood industry were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress will organise Vijaya Sammelan in Bhowanipore on Thursday where Mamata Banerjee will be present.The programme will be held at Uttirno at 3.30pm. Trinamool will hold 500 such programmes between October 11 and 22.