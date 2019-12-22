Vijay Smarak thrown open to public

Kolkata: Vijay Smarak, Kolkata's very own India Gate, was thrown open to public on Sunday.



"In a bid to let the common people know about the sacrifices of our martyrs, Vijay Smarak has been thrown open to mark their contribution to the war and respect their sentiments. Common citizens can visit between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Sundays and public holidays. Visitors can also visit the special musical fountain behind the memorial," said Wing Commander Mandeep Hooda, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Ministry of Defence (MOD) at Kolkata.

Vijay Smarak, a war memorial near the East Gate of the Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Fort William, comprises three tall granite columns (to mark the three services) upholding the insignia of then East Command. It was built in 1996.

The walls behind the structure are etched with names of officers martyred in the 1962 and 1967 Sino-Indian conflicts, 1971 Indo-Pak War and counter insurgency/counter terrorism operations. It will be a great attraction for students and tourists.

"This is a good initiative. Tourists who passed the area were unable find out the details of the structure. But now, they will get to know about the sacrifices made by Indian troops," said Sanju Kumar, an Army official.