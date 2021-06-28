Vigil beefed up in 29 micro-containment zones in North 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: North 24-Parganas district administration has started strict surveillance to maintain the micro-containment zones set up at various places of the district to check the further spread of Covid in those areas.



The district administration has identified 29 micro-containment zones in Barrackpore subdivision where the infection rate has slightly gone up.

The number of infected cases has always been higher in Barrackpore subdivision than the other four subdivisions. Number of fresh infected cases has been reported from various places like Panihati, North Dum Dum, South Dum Dum, Barrackpore, Garulia and Khardah under Barrackpore in the past few days.

The district administration was concerned over the rate of infection in Barrackpore II block.

After considering the situation at the ground level, the district administrative officials decided to enforce strict restrictions in various places.

About six containment zones have been set up in Barasat and Madhyamgram. The main purpose is to check the spread of infection. The district administration has started surveillance to ensure that Covid protocols are followed.

Local administration conducted an awareness campaign through banners and hoardings.

Microphones were also used to make people aware about the Covid protocols. Regular sanitisation in the containment zones are conducted on a daily basis and masks are also distributed among people.

According to sources, micro-containment zones have been set up at ward numbers ~ 11, 17, 24, 19 under Barasat municipality and ward numbers ~ 5 and 17 in Madhyamgram. Thermal guns are also used in the micro-containment zones. The district administration has also taken initiatives so that people in these micro-containment zones do not face any difficulties.

"Some new pockets have been announced as micro containment zones in North 24-Parganas as there has been a rise in Covid infection. Strict restrictions have been imposed in all pockets which have been declared as the containment zones. It will help to reduce the infection," a senior administrative official from the district said.

About 206 new infected cases have been reported from North 24-Parganas on Sunday. Six new deaths have been reported from the district. The rate of infection in the district reduced following strict restrictions imposed by the state government.