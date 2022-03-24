Video shows BJP MLAs savouring popular sweet on their way to Rampurhat

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP team visiting Rampurhat for stopping over at a sweet shop at Shaktigarh to savour 'langcha' — a popular sweet.



"Today, a team is going to Rampurhat after eating 'langcha'," she said.

"I don't know when will they return. Because I don't want to fight with them there so I will go tomorrow (Thursday)."

Eight persons, including two children, of Bogtui village of Rampurhat were burnt alive on Monday night.

Several BJP MLAs were on their way to Rampurhat when a video went viral showing them savouring the popular sweet. It showed the bus in which the MLAs had been travelling parked outside a well-known sweet shop and the MLAs enjoying the delicacy.

Calling the visit of the MLAs as "BJP's picnic", Kunal Ghosh, the state secretary of Trinamool Congress, said: "It was a picnic. There were lavish arrangements in the bus, but the exercise would have remained incomplete without 'langcha' of Shaktigarh," he remarked.

Manoj Tigga, the chief whip of BJP, said: "I refuse to comment on their views. We will go to Rampurhat. Suvendu will join us in Asansol and we will stage sit-in demonstration if stopped by the police."