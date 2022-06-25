Video on communal tension fake: Cops

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has spotted a video on social media and marked it as fake on Friday.



A video was uploaded on Twitter on June 18 night from the Twitter handle styled as 'Ravi HTF'.

In the video, a woman was found claiming that in several parts of Bengal communal tension was increasing and a particular community was creating problems.

The woman was also seen asking people belonging to another community even from the adjacent states of Bengal to resist with deadly weapons.

After going through the video Kolkata Police tweeted: "A fake video is being circulated in social media with an intention to create communal hatred. We are taking legal action against such persons."

It may be mentioned that earlier on several occasions police had taken stern action against a few people, who were nabbed for circulating false and fabricated information on social media about Bengal.

A good number of people were called at Lalabazar and were cautioned as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also said that a group of people was deliberately spreading hate messages to create communal tension in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had instructed both Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police to identify the culprits and take stern action against them for indulging in such activities.