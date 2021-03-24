Video of TMC govt report card out

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has come out with a short animated video highlighting the report card of the Mamata Banerjee government's achievements and all round development work for the people of Bengal it had undertaken since 2011.



Inspired by the famous Super Mario cartoon series, the animation video tracks Banerjee's journey as the Chief Minister and the plethora of developmental decisions taken during her 10 year-rule, from infrastructure projects to boosting the state tourism and various welfare schemes like Khadyasathi, Kanyasree, Yuvasree, Swastha Sathi, Sabuj Sathi to name a few. The animation video whose duration is of 1 minute 29 seconds has been shared on the twitter handle as well as the Facebook page of All India Trinamool Congress.

While releasing the video on social media, it has been written in Bengali what can be translated as "Who is showing the direction of development in Bengal? Mamata Banerjee, who else! Who is protecting the heritage and culture of Bengal? Mamata Banerjee, who else! So my question is, who will win the game this time?" Within a few hours of its release, the video garnered nearly 10000 views and 600 shares.