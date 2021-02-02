Video featuring Rajib Banerjee dubbing BJP 'Bharatiya Janjal Party' goes viral

Kolkata: At a time when former minister and newly-inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee made a u-turn by praising BJP at the Dumurjala rally in Howrah on Sunday, an old video showcasing his scathing attack on the saffron party had gone viral. In the video, the turncoat leader dubs the BJP as 'Bharatiya Janjal Party (a party of garbage).'



Interestingly, Banerjee had also taken a swipe at the leaders who had joined the saffron brigade quitting Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the video, Banerjee was giving an interview to the media a few months back.

"Again, I am saying that BJP is Bharatiya Janjal Party (a party of garbage). They are taking janjals (the leaders joining BJP). The party cannot even field 42 candidates in Lok Sabha and is waiting when one will come from Trinamool Congress. I still feel that those who are in our party (Trinamool Congress) are well disciplined soldiers," Banerjee said in the video.

"Those who are hungry for power keep changing the party. The party is not at all worried about these leaders (turncoats) as we are more concerned about our workers at the grassroot level. I still feel that the party will get purified if such power hungry leaders move out of the party and it will get further strengthened," he

had said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has provided the former Forest minister, who was also the TMC MLA from Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah, with Z-category security in Bengal and Y-category security in other parts of the country two days after he jumped the ship.

Amid such a scenario, there is a growing resentment against the leader in areas adjoining Domjur and Jagatballavpur in Howrah.

The turncoats, including 12 TMC MLAs like Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Banashree Maity, Silbhadra Dutta, Biswajit Kundu, Mihir Goswami and Arindam Bhattacharya had joined the BJP as—according to the ruling party in the state— they were well aware of the

fact that they would not get tickets this time.

Despite repeated attempts he could not be reached for his comments.