Victoria Memorial to start projection mapping show

kolkata: Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH) is all set to introduce a spectacular projection mapping show on the grand eastern façade of its building from Saturday to mark its centenary year in 2021. According to VMH authorities , the show will be the first-of-its-kind in India both in terms of technology and content.



"Unlike flat projection, projection mapping turns any object into a screen – such as a grand and complex building like the VMH – and project onto its walls without any distortion. Often site-specific, the best projection mapping projects succeed by enhancing rather than effacing the architecture they are beamed onto. In this technique, by using specialized software, a 3D object is spatially mapped on the virtual programme that mimics the real environment it is to be projected on," Jayanta Sengupta, curator and secretary of VMH said.

The VMH used to have a light and sound show on the history of Kolkata that was launched in the year 1991 and ran till the year 2016. However, it was stopped as the technology had become obsolete. The VMH authorities then started working upon a digital light and sound show and finally are installing a state-of- th- art projection mapping based show.

The VMH will have a show that depicts the epic story of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the freedom movement. The inaugural show on Saturday at 6.30 pm will be in English followed by another in Bengali at 7.15 pm. The show will be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday. The tickets for the show will be Rs 100. The seating capacity will be 500 but following protocols, 250 will now be allowed.