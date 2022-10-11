Victim hit with heavy object, many injury marks found on body: Report

KOLKATA: Ayan Mondal, a resident of Haridevpur, who was found dead in Mograhat was murdered after being hit on his head with a heavy and blunt object, police said.

On Monday, the preliminary report of the autopsy indicated that Ayan died after being hit on his head. Also, several other injury marks were found on his body during the autopsy.

In the report, it was also mentioned that Ayan died at least 24 hours before the autopsy was conducted which indicates that he was killed on the night of Dashami which was on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police are trying to find out Ayan's mobile phone which was allegedly dumped by the accused persons at a pond. Police have found a brick block with blood stains on it. Cops suspect that the brick block was used to hit Ayan. The brick block has been sent for forensic examination. Police already seized the vehicle that was used to carry Ayan's body to Mograhat area. Cops have come to know that there were several pictures in Ayan's mobile phone which he allegedly used to blackmail the accused woman. Police are trying to recover the mobile phone.

On Thursday Ayan's body was found in Mograhat by the local people and police were informed. Police sent the body for autopsy and circulated the picture to other police stations. On Friday Ayan's father identified his son from the picture and subsequently went to Mograhat where the body was shown to him. Later, the missing diary which was registered at the Haridevpur police station was converted into a murder case.