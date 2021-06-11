VHP leader held for spreading fake news on Covid

Kolkata: A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information about Covid infection in order to create panic among the people in Dhupguri of Jalpaiguri district.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning a post went viral on the social media which read that Dhupguri has been declared as red zone. After seeing the post, several people got panicked stricken and started calling the Dhupguri Municipality officials and

councilors.

As soon as the incident of fake post came to the knowledge of the municipal authorities, a complaint was lodged at Dhupguri police station. Later police identified the VHP leader, Baidyanath Mishra who was found to be circulating the said post on social media.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities also started announcing about the fake post through public address systems in its area to clear the confusion among the people.