Veteran TMC leader & minister Sadhan Pande cremated with state honours

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister Sadhan Pande was cremated at Nimlata crematorium on Monday with state honours.

Pande who was suffering from prolonged illness died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. His mortal remains were flown in to the city and taken to his Kankurgachi residence where hundreds of TMC leaders and workers paid their respect.

A flower bedecked hearse carrying the mortal remains of Pande was taken to the Assembly House where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues paid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the departed leader.

Pande was an MLA for eight terms.

He was one of the early leaders who left Congress and joined Trinamool Congress when Banerjee floated the party on January 1, 1998. He used to take part in the debate on various subjects during the Left Front regime. After TMC came to power in 2011, he became Consumer affairs minister and because of his effort a movement to create awareness among the consumers was taken up.

Pande is survived by his wife and a daughter. Born in an old aristocratic family in North Kolkata, his great grandfather Monmohon Pande was associated with the theatre movement spearheaded by Girish Chandra Ghosh. Sri Ramakrishna had visited the ancestral house of the Pande in Goabagan.