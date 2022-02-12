Veteran singer undergoes surgery

Kolkata: Iconic singer Sandhya Mukherjee on Friday underwent a surgical procedure aimed to fix the fracture of the left femur bone. The surgery has been successfully performed at a private hospital in the city where she has been under treatment since January 27. She has shown improvement on some parameters.



"She is comfortable in the post-operative period. She is accepting oral feed. Her overall condition is stable and satisfactory," reads a press statement issued by the private hospital on Friday. She was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 infection, ischemic heart disease and multi-organ dysfunction. Her lung and heart functions have shown improvement.

The veteran singer was initially taken to SSKM Hospital and shifted to the private hospital on EM Bypass the same day. Recently, she tested negative for Covid. She was found positive with the Omicron variant.