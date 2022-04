Kolkata: Utpal Banerjee, veteran journalist and former secretary of Press Club died at a private hospital on Friday.



He was 67 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was suffering from lung cancer for some time.

Banerjee had worked for The Telegraph. He will be remembered for his simplicity and sobriety.

He was a good company and always kept his associates in good humour.

Press Club condoled his death.