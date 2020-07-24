Veteran journalist Tapanayan Ghosh passes away

Kolkata: Veteran journalist Tapanayan Ghosh died of a massive heart attack at his house in Seoraphuli on Thursday afternoon.



He was 68-years-old and is survived by his wife and son. He was suffering from cancer for quite some time.

Ghosh was a journalist of Bartaman and used to cover the administrative news.

He had the rare fortune of covering the swearing in ceremony of the Left Front government in 1977 and the Trinamool Congress government in 2011.

He used to cover the Assembly sessions and was known to all the MLAs across the party colour. Press Club, Kolkata deeply mourns the sad and sudden demise of Ghosh.

He started his journalistic career in Satyajug.

He joined Bartaman since its inception in 1984 and continued there until his retirement.

After that he was associated with Sandhya Satyajug. Ghosh became the Secretary of the Press Club for two tenures.

He was very helpful to his colleagues and juniors.

He will be remembered for his friendly attitude and helpful nature.

The Press Club flag will be flown at half mast on July 24 at the Club Tent as a token of respect to the Former Secretary of the Club.