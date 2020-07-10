Veteran journalist Sanjay Sinha passes away at 65

Kolkata: Veteran journalist Sanjay Sinha died in Kolkata on Thursday.



He was 65-years-old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was released from a private nursing home on Wednesday. He suffered a cerebral stroke in his flat and was taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In her condolence message Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled her long acquaintance with Sinha. "His death will create a void in journalism. Deep condolences to his family members, friends and acquaintances," she maintained.

Sinha worked in Bengali magazine Paribartan from where he moved to Bartaman and then to Aaj Kal. He worked in Anandabazar Partika for over two decades and retired as the Chief Reporter (Political).

He was respected by the leaders of all political parties because of his neutrality and unbiased reporting. He will be remembered by his friends, colleagues and acquaintances for his simple and amiable behavior.