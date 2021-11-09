Veteran Cong leader of South Dinajpur joins TMC

BALURGHAT: A veteran Congress leader of South Dinajpur Manab Paul joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of the district president of South Dinajpur Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) Rakesh Sill at Balurghat INTTUC office on Sunday evening. Paul was handed over the INTTUC flag by Sill.



Paul was one of the popular faces of Congress and was holding the post of the district secretary of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) of South Dinajpur. He expressed his desire to join the TMC before the assembly election in Bengal and kept himself away from the Congress.

After his joining, Paul said: "I lost my interest to work for the Congress and kept myself away from all the party activities before the Assembly election. I contacted the district president of INTTUC Rakesh Sill before the Assembly poll and expressed my wish to join TMC. He responded positively and told me to wait till Diwali. I am delighted to take the INTTUC flag from him."

According to him, he will work for the TMC to strengthen its support base in the district. "There is no alternative except TMC in Bengal. Our Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee always works for the poor and needy people. After becoming the CM of the state in 2011 by snatching the power from the mighty Left Front, she has been concentrating on the development of the state and I am proud to join her party," he added.