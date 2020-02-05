Veteran actor Santu Mukherjee hospitalised

Kolkata: Veteran actor Santu Mukherjee (68) has been admitted to AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria, late on Tuesday night, with complaints of respiratory distress and drowsiness.



He was immediately taken to the ITU. The doctors who examined the patient found that besides drowsiness, he also complained about altered sensorium, low haemoglobin and electrolyte imbalance, along with fluctuating levels of potassium.

Following medication, his respiratory distress condition improved and he has since been responding to the treatment. Mukherjee has a history of hypertension and high blood sugar.

A press statement issued by the private hospital says that the patient will be under observation for the next 48-72 hours and a medical team is undertaking investigations to determine further course of treatment.