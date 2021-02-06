Veteran actor Dipankar De, 3 others join TMC

Kolkata: Well-known Tollywood actors Dipankar De, Bharat Kaul, Lovely Maitra and vocalist (daughter of Hindustani classical vocalist Rashid Khan) Shaona Khan joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday.



Bratya Basu, state minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology handed over party flags to them at a function at Trinamool Bhavan.

"I have been a Trinamool supporter for a long time. Our Chief Minister has given me the Bangabhusan and Bangabibhusan awards. I can't be dishonest with Trinamool. TMC will win the upcoming elections," De said.

He has acted in several Bengali feature and television films. He has also acted in four Satyajit Ray films, including Seemabaddha, Ganashatru, Sakha Prasakha and Agantuk.

Bharat Kaul has acted in many movies and serials, including Khad, Zulfiqar, Badshahi Angti and Shrimoyee. Lovely Maitra is known for her roles in serials like Mohor and Jol Nupur.

Bratya Basu said the artistes of cinema and stage are feeling suffocated in BJP's rule that is there in other states.

"But, here in Bengal, the situation is just the opposite. The state government does not infringe upon the freedom of speech of the artistes. They have received every support from the state government to explore their talent," he maintained.

The new entrants pledged to work for TMC and spread the message of all-round development brought to the state by Mamata Banerjee and promote communal peace and harmony.