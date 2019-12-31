Vertical Wall Garden to get extended till Sealdah

Kolkata: Eastern Railway is all set to extend Vertical Wall Garden at Sealdah station.



While the garden acts as a green lung of the station and adjacent areas, it helps in purifying the contaminated air in the heavily crowded area with millions of passengers commuting every day.

"We have decided to extend the garden area towards north also," said an official of Eastern Railway.

The vertical wall garden having 110ft length and 18ft from ground level, has 5,440 plants arrayed to display a multi-colour unique pattern.

The plants in the garden improve the quality of air in the environment as it has a larger surface area to exchange gases and water with surroundings thereby benefitting us in reducing carbon dioxide level, increasing humidity, reducing level of pollutants, sucking up injurious toxins, reducing airborne dust levels, keeping temperature down, reducing noise from busy areas as their leaves absorb, diffract and reflect background noise, thus reducing mental stress and anxiety.

"We have hired a private agency to look after the maintenance work of the garden," pointed out the official.

While the garden was set up with the state-of-the-art technology using drip irrigation for the garden in September 2018, it is India's biggest and attract the visitors coming to the city of joy.

It might be mentioned that Eastern Railway has decided to set up a food court at Sealdah Station.

The food court will be set up at the Sealdah South concourse on the mezzanine floor and the ground floor will have shops.

The food court sprawls over 2000 square metres. It will have a capacity of catering 40 people at time. The customers will also get discounts.

"The food court is being constructed for passengers who are coming from different places across the country to Kolkata," said an Eastern Railway official.