Vehicles tax: Despite online facility, people rush to pay at counters

Kolkata: Despite having online facility, the Public Vehicles Department, Kasba has witnessed a rush of people at the counters that collect taxes and issues certificate of fitness.



"There is an increase in the number of commercial vehicles coming to our office for fitness test. Every day, we are inspecting 50 taxis and 50 other commercial vehicles and then issuing certificate of fitness from the counter. Earlier, we used to inspect 70 vehicles," said an official. According to sources, more than 200 people are paying their road tax or registration fee at the counter on a daily basis. However, vehicle owners also have the option to pay their taxes and get all the details at the official website www.parivahan.gov.in.

Notices mentioning 'Due to dangerous worldwide infection of Coronavirus all are requested to make monetary transaction through online instead of cash transaction' have been put up at all the payment counters.

"It is difficult to say how many people have paid their taxes online after the reopening of our office. Our office was closed on March 25, 2020, and reopened on June. I can tell the statistics of July first week," pointed out the official.