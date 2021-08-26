Vehicles plying on city roads with police stickers to be checked

kolkata: The Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra on Wednesday said that the vehicles having police stickers plying on the city roads would be checked to confirm the identity of its users.



On Wednesday Mitra visited Bansdroni police station to meet the senior officers and to discuss the traffic management system.

There, he learnt that on Wednesday morning around 7:45 am a SUV with police sticker pasted on its windscreen hit a van rickshaw and a car. Later, it was found that no police personnel was using the car. After registering two cases, cops arrested the owner of the car Debasish Bhattacharjee and its driver Dipak Sharma. While Bhattacharjee was booked for cheating, Sharma had been accused of cheating and rash driving and endangering human life. Mitra instructed the traffic cops to check every vehicle with police sticker pasted on body or windscreen. He said: "There may be more such car with police sticker plying in the city. All the cars with police stickers will be checked in order to stop such activity." Mitra also informed that Kolkata Police is reviewing the traffic management system in the added areas.

To manage traffic in a better way, more CCTV cameras and traffic posts will be installed. He also stressed on the awareness campaign to maintain smooth traffic.