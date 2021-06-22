Vehicles carrying load beyond allotted capacity to face strict action: Hakim

KOLKATA: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Monday said strict action would be taken against vehicles carrying loads beyond their allotted capacity.



"No overloading will be allowed. More private custodians to be identified to keep seized overloaded vehicles," said Hakim, after conducting a video conferencing meeting with Transport officials and District Magistrates at Kabsa Transport office. He reiterated that there should be regular raids and also surprise raids. "Vigilance cases will be started if officers are involved. Outside state registration vehicles (Nagaland etc) to be checked whether vehicles used are registered outside or not," he added. On May 11, Hakim had said a slew of measures are being taken to stop overloading of vehicles, introduce more electric vehicles and increase auto rickshaw routes in the city. Meanwhile, Hakim on Monday conducted a meeting with private bus operators in connection with fare hike and chalk out plans to save the transport sector amid sky rocketing diesel price."During the meeting, we put forward our demand of providing us financial package to save us during the second wave," said Tito Saha, General Secretary of City Suburban Bus Service. The Transport department had set up a committee to look into the demand for a hike in fares of private buses and minibuses. The committee is made up of passengers, bus owners' association members and transport officials.