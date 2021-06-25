Vehicle tax deadline extended to July 31

kolkata: Giving a sigh of relief to vehicle owners, the state Transport department has extended the date of paying tax without penalty till July 31.



According to the norms, one, who was supposed to pay the tax on or after April 28, can avail the facility of "one time relief".

The motor vehicle offices across the state remained closed for a certain period of time resulting in no financial transaction.

As a result, the vehicles which had valid tax as on April 28 would be liable to pay a penalty if not paid on the day of opening of the counter at the motor vehicle offices.

So, the state transport department, in exercise of the power conferred under West Bengal Motor Vehicles Tax Act 1979, condoned the delay of payment and allowed payment of taxes without penalty if it is paid by July 31.

Meanwhile in another development, the time for asset declaration for Group-A,B and C level officers of the state government has been extended till June 30 due to the Covid situation.