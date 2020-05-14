Vegetables, fish & meat being supplied to elderly residents in NewTown, Rajarhat, Salt Lake

Kolkata: West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) is supplying vegetables, grocery, fish and meat at the doorstep of elderly residents in New Town, Salt Lake and Rajarhat area considering their susceptibility to be affected by Corona.



Comprehensive Area Development Corporation is an autonomous organisation under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department has 560 regular customers and around 70 to 80 new orders are being placed daily.

"These areas at the outskirts of the city have a high population of elderly and in most cases, they leave alone as family members are settled abroad. Interestingly, they are well off and live in posh apartments but they have become helpless. They know that with the history of age-related ailments they are at a greater risk of getting affected with the virus and so are apprehensive of venturing out of their homes. They

are placing orders with us through phone calls or WhatsApp

and we are delivering at their doorstep," said a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development

Corporation. Administrative Secretary of Comprehensive Area Development Corporation, Soumyajit Das is regularly receiving calls from anxious family members of the aged from countries like USA, Britain and Canada with requests of continuing reaching out to these people.

"The elderly are so helpless in the present circumstances that when our delivery boys

reach them with grocery they often request the boys to buy medicines for them. The boys are trying to serve them to the best possible extent," the official added.

Comprehensive Area Development Corporation has 22 farmhouses spanned across districts like Hooghly, West and East Midnapore, Purulia, Nadia to name a few where vegetables are cultivated through an organic process.

Mainly, women from the Self Help Group are engaged in the cultivation of these vegetables using bio fertiliser and biopesticides. Apart from the conventional fine rice, tulaipanji, black rice, dhenki chata chal are also being supplied. A variety of fishes and meat are also being

delivered including hand sanitisers. The price is the same as market rate and there is no extra charge for home delivery.