+ve ASHA worker forced to perform poll duty, falls sick

Kolkata: An ASHA worker who tested Covid positive was allegedly compelled to perform duty at a polling station in Malda on Thursday.

According to sources, on Thursday afternoon the said ASHA worker fell ill at the polling booth where she was deputed following which it came to light that she was Covid positive.

The presiding officer informed his superiors and the ASHA worker was asked to wait inside a room. Later she was asked to return home. The ASHA worker claimed that she was suffering from fever and on April 24 her swab sample was collected. On April 26, the ASHA worker came to know that she was Covid positive. Immediately, the woman informed her seniors. The ASHA worker alleged that despite informing the BMOH, a show-cause notice was handed over to her. The ASHA worker even alleged that when she told the BMOH about her test result, he took it lightly. When she met the BDO and informed him about the situation, he also asked her to join duty on Thursday and stay in reserve. However, she had to join her duty as it was selected earlier.