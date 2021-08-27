Vax scam: Chargesheet filed against Debanjan and seven others

kolkata: The police have filed chargesheet against imposter Debanjan Deb on Thursday at the ACJM court, Alipore.



Apart from Deb, chargesheet was filed against seven other accused. Deb was arrested after Trinamool Congress MP, Mimi Chakraborty, raised an alarm after she took the first dose of covid vaccine from the fake vaccination camp organised by Deb.

But later it was found that in the vaccination camp organised by Deb, Amikacin injection, which was labelled as covishield, was administered. Deb had also impersonated an IAS and a senior official of KMC, was arrested on June 22 by the cops of Kasba police station. On Thursday, police submitted chargesheet against Deb and seven others accusing them on charges of cheating, conspiracy, attempt to murder, impersonating a public servant, violation of government servant, forgery and other allegations. During the investigation, police have recorded statement of more than 130 witnesses.

The chargesheet contains more than 1000 pages.

However, police have also sought permission to continue with the investigation and file supplementary chargesheet later.