Vax pace picks up; about 10L doses administered daily

kolkata/balurghat: State Health department has accelerated the pace of vaccinnation drive with about 10 lakh people being vaccinated everyday.



Bengal on Tuesday administered around 8,95,539 doses taking the cumulative doses to 7,40,18,174 so far till Tuesday. State had administered around over 10 lakh doses on Monday. Around 5.30 crore first doses were administered while around 2.00 crore people received second doses so far.

State Health department has already asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive in their respective areas. They have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas. The number of vaccination slightly dropped during the Puja days.

Following Puja, the Health department has again increased the number of daily vaccination. State Health department has taken all the steps to increase daily vaccination thereby recovering the deficit. Around 4,796 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Tuesday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 4,892 till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South Dinajpur district Health department has set a target to complete the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination among 95 per cent beneficiaries of the district within the first week of November.

According to an official source, the first dose of vaccination has nearly been completed among the residents of block and municipal areas.

"Following the boost up in vaccination drive, the concerned district Health department is now expecting that 95 per cent of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jabs will be completed within the first week of November. The district health department has directed the block health officials of all eight blocks to initiate mega-vaccination activity so that the target can be achieved within the stipulated time," said the health source.