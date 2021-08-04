Vax drive for Jagaddhatri Puja committee members starts in Chandannagore

kolkata: Vaccination of the members of different Jagaddhatri Puja committees in Chandannagore began at Rabindrabhavan following an initiative taken by Indranil Sen, state Tourism and Information and Cultural Affairs minister and local MLA.



The vaccination drive was conducted in presence of Sen along with senior police officers and representatives of the puja committees. The venture has been taken to ensure smooth organisation of Jagaddhatri Puja in Chandannagore after maintaining the Covid protocols. Arnab Ghosh, commissioner of Chandannagore Police Commisionarate, Ayan Dasgupta, SDPO along with other senior police officers were present at the vaccination centre. The drive will continue for the next couple of days.

Sen said every step would be taken so that Jagaddhatri Puja could be held in 2021 after maintaining all the Covid protocols.

Jagaddhatri Puja in Chandannagore is famous worldwide. People from across the globe come to twon to see the special lighting arrangements which are intimately connected with the puja.

The lights of Chandannagore is famous all over the country. The costly pandals that are set up to organise puja or marriage ceremony in south India, Maharastra and Uttar Pradesh are incomplete without the lights from Chandannagore. Sen assured every possible help to the puja organisers. A lighting hub is also coming up at Chandannagore.