Vax drive for 15 to 18 years age group picks up pace in South Dinajpur

balurghat: All state-run higher secondary schools have geared up the vaccination drive among students in the age group of 15 to 18 years in South Dinajpur district.

According to an official source, the vaccination drive has already been started in all schools covering all eight blocks of the district.

"The senior students of classes IX, X, XI and XII will be provided the jabs as per instruction of the state government. The drive started on January 3. As per instruction of the state Education department, no student belonging to the category of 15 to 18 years of age will be left from taking the shots," said the source. School authorities are now enlisting the name of the eligible students to provide them the shots. "After enlisting their names, the district Health department will be instructed by the school authority to fix a date for providing them the shots. It is the duty of the school authority to organise a camp. The irregular students will be informed by visiting their houses," the source said.