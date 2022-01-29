Vas replaces Faleiro as TMC candidate from Fatorda

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday announced that vice-president Luizinho Faleiro who announced his withdrawal as a TMC candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls will be replaced by Seoula Vas as its candidate from Goa's Fatorda constituency.



The Assembly elections in the coastal state will be held on February 14. TMC has inked an electoral alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Earlier in the day, Faleiro had said: "I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman advocate. That has been the policy of the party — to empower the women."

He said that he had consulted the party leaders before stepping down as Fatorda's candidate. "I've taken this decision after consulting our party's national chairman because I would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well," he said.

Speaking at the press conference Mahua Moitra said: "We are here in Fatorda to put up a fight and defeat the BJP. We are here not as the last moment option but a true and honest option to people of Fatorda who do not want BJP."

Saugata Roy, party's Lok Sabha MP, along with a delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and demanded that steps should be taken to ensure free and fair elections in Goa.

Trinamool Congress started political activities in the coastal state in September 2021. Party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee had visited the state twice and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently made a three-day trip to Goa to strengthen the party's organisation.